2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other.

DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

On Tuesday, 57-year-old Jackson Orukpete from Clarkston was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Walker had been in the jail since Dec. 18 on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Orukpete was arrested on July 25 on a battery/family violence charge.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released official causes of death for either man.

