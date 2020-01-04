2 inmates missing in Mississippi after riots, deaths at prisons across the state

JACKSON, Miss. – Two inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman were reported missing early Saturday, the Mississippi Department of Corrections reported.

The news of the missing inmates comes after a week of turmoil at prisons across the state.

Five Mississippi inmates have been killed since Sunday across the state, including three amid violence at Parchman, where local coroner Heather Burton says "gangs are at war."

David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered missing during an emergency inmate count around 1:45 a.m., MDOC said in a news release.

MDOC officials did not explain what prompted the emergency count.

May is serving a life sentence for aggravated assault in Harrison County. Williams is serving 40 years for aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County.

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Saturday that state officers were searching for the two inmates.

Officers with the state Department of Public Safety, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, "have been responding to restore order and apprehend the two escapees," Bryant said on Twitter.

"I have directed the use of all necessary assets and personnel to achieve this result. Over 500 inmates have been moved to a more secure detention and a general lockdown continues."

Mississippi Department of Corrections officials have offered minimal information since locking down the prison system Sunday after an inmate was killed at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

That inmate's death was followed by another Tuesday at Parchman. Two inmates were killed Thursday: one at Parchman and the other at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility. The fifth died Friday after a fight with his cellmate.

State and local law enforcement this week was called in to help MDOC with the violence at Parchman.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher acknowledged "gang related issues" in an emailed statement Friday night.

“DPS will continue to work diligently with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and will provide all available resources in order to bring resolution to this current situation,” said Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

“Commissioner Hall and I are in communication regarding the situation and are closely monitoring gang related issues that could be contributing factors.”

