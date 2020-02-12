2 inmates at a UK jail were tested for the Wuhan coronavirus after a prisoner collapsed in his cell. Here's why prisons are among the worst places to handle outbreaks.

Google Maps

Two inmates at a prison in Oxfordshire, England, were tested for the Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday.

The tests at HMP Bullingdon came after one of the prisoners collapsed in his cell after being transferred there from a Thai jail, and the other reportedly suffered flu-like symptoms, according to Sky News and the Independent.

If the inmates are found with the deadly virus, which is spread between humans, it could become disastrous, prison experts said.

British prisons are overcrowded, unsanitary, and mostly unprepared to deal with disease outbreaks. A quarter of them were built before 1900, and maintain the same washing facilities.

Prisons in the US have also been criticized for failing to meet adequate health and safety standards. Nobody in prisons outside the UK have reported coronavirus cases or potential cases so far.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two inmates in a public prison in southern England were tested for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday after a prisoner collapsed in his cell.

The prisoner who collapsed at HMP Bullingdon has been identified as 31-year-old Mark John Rumble, who was transferred from a jail in Thailand two weeks ago, Sky News reported, citing Thai authorities.

He is one of the two inmates being tested, according to the Independent. Both men reportedly suffered flu-like symptoms.

The men are currently being held in isolation in the prison, which has a capacity of 1,114 inmates, Sky News reported. Public Health England, the country's health authorities, have also arrived to help the situation, the broadcaster said.

If one or both prisoners are found with the coronavirus, the consequences could be disastrous.

Wuhan coronavirus More

Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Dr. Jamie Bennett, a UK civil servant and former prison governor, tweeted Tuesday that the risk of the coronavirus spreading in prisons "can't be eliminated," but that health authorities are planning measures to minimize that risk.

Prisons have long been criticized for poor sanitation, overcrowding, and a lack of resources — so much so that they "have long been known to present higher risks of contagious disease outbreaks," Catherine Heard, director of the World Prison Programme at the Institute for Crime & Policy Research, told Business Insider Wednesday.

"Reduced access to fresh air and natural light, cramped living spaces, poor access to medical treatment and screening — these factors speed up the spread of infection and are typical of prison environments," she said.

Juliet Lyon, then-director of the UK's Prison Reform Trust, told the Independent in 2015 that UK prison were nothing short of "a health and safety nightmare."

Heard also warned that if the novel coronavirus took hold and spread in prisons across England and Wales, it could spell disaster. The prison system in those countries is already straining under the record levels of assault and self-harm that happen inside.

"This will make it all the harder for prison staff and health teams to deal with any confirmed case of coronavirus among prisoners," she said.

wuhan virus scanning More

Kirill Kukhmar\TASS via Getty Images

'Overcrowding and lack of personal space'

The Wuhan coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,100 people so far, can be transferred between humans simply by brushing skin.

British prisons, meanwhile, suffer from "overcrowding and lack of personal space," which increases the risk of "communicable diseases," according to a 2018 report on prison health published by the UK government, citing the Care Quality Commission in England.

In a three-bed cell at HMP Belmarsh, in southeast England, "there was little room to move; if all three men were standing up there was not enough space for them to pass each other without touching," the report also said.

About 20,000 inmates — or 25% of the total prison population in the UK — live in overcrowded conditions, the Prison Reform Trust told the BBC in 2018.

Belmarsh prison london More

REUTERS/Russell Boyce RUS/PS