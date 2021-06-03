2 Iranian Navy ships are heading to the Americas, posing a potential provocation to the US

Bill Bostock
·2 min read
Makran iran ship americas
Iranian naval ship, the Makran, is seen near Larak Island, Iran, in this satellite image taken on May 10, 2021. Maxar via Reuters

  • The US is tracking two Iranian Navy ships believed to be headed for Venezuela.

  • Politico reported the ships are nearing the Atlantic Ocean and carrying "missile-attack craft."

  • Biden is trying to lure Iran back to the 2015 nuclear deal, and appears reticent to anger Tehran.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Two mysterious Iranian Navy ships heading to the Americas are soon expected to enter the Atlantic Ocean, posing a new problem for the Biden administration, Politico reported.

On Saturday, the outlet reported that the US was surveilling IRNS Makran, an oil tanker-turned-staging base, and a Iranian Navy frigate, believed to be headed for Venezuela.

Iran has long threatened to deploy its Navy into the Atlantic Ocean, but has never been true to its word.

Iran's intentions are not clear, but a National Security Council spokesperson told Politico that Venezuela had purchased weapons from Iran in the past year.

'This has all the markings of an arms sale'

Satellite images published Monday by USNI News show that IRNS Makran is carrying "seven high-speed missile-attack craft."

On Wednesday, US Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the incursion was an attempt to "project a message of strength to the Biden administration."

"This has all the markings of delivery on an arms sale (such as fast attack boats) to #Venezuela," he said.

A US defense official told Politico that the Pentagon had no plans to deploy US Navy ships to meet the Iranian boats.

'I warn that nobody should make a miscalculation'

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday: "I'm not going to speculate about what the Iranian Navy might or might not do," Politico reported.

Insider contacted the Department of Defense for comment.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that nations should not jump to conclusions about Iran's intentions. "Iran has constant presence in international waters is entitled to this right on the basis of international law," he said, per Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

"I warn that nobody should make a miscalculation. Those who live in glass houses must be cautious."

The approaching Iranian vessels pose a new test for the Biden administration

The US is right now trying to lure Iran back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and potentially end sanctions introduced under the Trump administration after the US left the agreement in May 2018.

Confronting the Iranian vessels in international waters could anger Tehran and jeopardize the US efforts.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Oil refinery fire near Iran's capital burns into second day

    A massive fire at an oil refinery near Iran's capital burned into a second day Thursday as firefighters struggled to extinguish the flames. The fire began at the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky over the capital. The Oil Ministry's SHANA news agency said the fire broke out over a leak in two waste tanks at the facility.

  • Iran's biggest navy ship sinks after fire

    Iran's biggest navy warship sank on Wednesday (June 2).The country's highest-tonnage navy vessel, known as the Kharg, caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the port of Jask, where it was on a training mission. All of its crew members disembarked safely, following rescue operations that went on for hours.But efforts to save the ship itself were unsuccessful and it sank, according to Fars news agency.No further explanation has been given for the latest incident in the region of sensitive waterways. Though there have been accusations of attacks on ships owned by arch-enemies Iran and Israel there in the past. Iran has refused to recognize Israel since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah. And Israel sees Iran's nuclear program as a threat to its existence.Both parties have claimed they were targeted by the other in the last few months.

  • China will have destroyed proof of Wuhan coronavirus leak, says former MI6 chief

    Evidence that a lab leak in Wuhan sparked the coronavirus pandemic has probably been destroyed by China, the former head of MI6 has said. Sir Richard Dearlove, who headed up the secret intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, warned that it would be difficult to prove that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was working on ‘gain of function’ experiments to make a natural coronavirus more deadly to humans. Speaking to Allison Pearson on the Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen t

  • Iran's largest warship sinks after catching fire

    Iran's largest navy ship, known as the Kharg, caught on fire on Wednesday and sunk in the Gulf of Oman, according to state media.Details: The fire broke out at around 2:25 a.m. while the ship was near Iran's Port of Jask, a major shipping lane. No casualties were reported and the entire crew was able to escape the wreck and was taken to safety on the coast, per NPR.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOfficials tried for 20 hours to

  • No love lost between Biden and Bibi, but what might next Israeli PM Bennett mean for the US?

    For President Joe Biden, with Benjamin Netanyahu likely out, Israel's next prime minister Naftali Bennett might pose a fresh geopolitical headache.

  • The Big Problem With DOJ Throwing the Book at Jan. 6 Rioters

    Courtesy WKRGMonths after leaving office in the wake of his failed insurrection, Donald Trump just won a major victory in his battle against the Black Lives Matter movement with the conviction of a racial justice demonstrator for a minor act of vandalism.On May 18, Tia Deyon Pugh was found guilty of a felony in a federal court for breaking the window of an unoccupied police car during a Mobile, Alabama, protest held in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last summer. Pugh’s conduct amounted, at mo

  • Antarctica Is Running Out of Ice and You Should Be Terrified

    Wolfgang KaehlerIn Madhouse at the End of the Earth, I write about the Belgian Antarctic expedition of 1897-99, led by Commandant Adrien de Gerlache. What began as a scientific mission to the last unknown continent became a grueling struggle for survival after de Gerlache sailed his ship, a three-mast whaler called the Belgica, deep into the pack ice of the Bellingshausen Sea during a storm in February 1898. The Belgica was stuck fast for more than a year, and her men—including future polar lege

  • Unlikely Alliance Forms Israeli Government to Oust Netanyahu

    (Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, whose record-long grip on Israeli politics has faltered in the face of corruption charges and a polarized society, is on the brink of being unseated by the unlikeliest government in the country’s history.In a development that looked far-fetched just weeks ago, opposition leader Yair Lapid notified President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday he had put together a diverse coalition of parties that set aside conflicting ideologies to oust the prime minister. If ratified

  • Iran’s largest navy warship sinks in the Gulf of Oman after catching fire

    The largest warship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, the latest calamity to strike one of the country’s vessels in recent years amid tensions with the West.

  • China defends Cambodia relations after US expresses concern

    China said Thursday its relationship with Cambodia has made positive contributions to regional peace and stability, after the U.S. expressed concerns about the presence of the Chinese military in the Southeast Asian nation. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman focused on China's construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base.

  • Grizzly charges Yellowstone ranger after tourists get ‘dangerously close,’ video shows

    The tourists had stopped to take photos of the pair of grizzly bears.

  • Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran's capital

    A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

  • Asian American Soldier Who Dreamed of Flying, Struggled With Grades is Now a US Army Pilot

    The U.S. Army launched an animated series earlier last month, featuring soldiers such as First Lieutenant David Toguchi, an Asian American pilot who turned his lifelong dream of flying into a reality. "The Calling"  follows five young Americans as their different life experiences lead them to serve in the Army. Toguchi was one of the five soldiers chosen from almost 100 candidates to star in the series.

  • Keep your distance from squirrels or they go nuts

    People have been urged to stay at least 164 feet (50 metres) — roughly the size of Nelson’s Column — away from squirrels in order to avoid disturbing them, a study has found. The ubiquitous urban rodents are known to be prominent in parks and gardens and are often seen racing between people and scavenging in bins. But a new study suggests that, for the benefit of the fluffy-tailed animals, people should avoid getting too close to them. Researchers from the Wildlife Conservation Society in the US

  • Far-Right Vigilante’s ‘Alarming’ Gubernatorial Run Has Some Bracing for Chaos

    Justin Sullivan/GettyBOISE, Idaho—Far-right agitator Ammon Bundy’s emerging bid to become the next governor of Idaho faces a peculiar roadblock: he is currently barred from entering the state Capitol where he would ostensibly need to conduct official business after being arrested there twice within 24 hours.But his campaign, teased in the filing of paperwork last month if not yet official, is anything but a joke.These days, Bundy—who along with his father Cliven became national icons of far-righ

  • Prosecutors are examining if Matt Gaetz obstructed justice in the sex-trafficking investigation into him, report says

    The probe concerns a phone call Gaetz had with a witness in the sex-crimes investigation that he is the subject of, Politico reported.

  • NFL Team Preview: Is Saquon Barkley's return enough to make Giants a fantasy powerhouse?

    The Giants have added to an already potent receiving corps, and they'll get Saquon Barkley back, but what does that mean for their fantasy prospects? We preview the team for 2021.

  • Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing deals

    This little-known secret can help you save big. Check out our finds, starting at $8.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • Nicholas Suzuki with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Nicholas Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 06/02/2021