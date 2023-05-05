2 Irving ISD students arrested for bringing guns to school; no threat was made, police say

Two Irving ISD students were arrested Friday and accused of bringing weapons to MacArthur High School, according to the Irving Police Department — an incident separate from a hoax threat of school violence that has been concerning parents across the state.

A hoax threat that originated out of Florida and circulated across Texas on social media caused confusion for worried parents, Irving police told the Star-Telegram.

“We realized that the person that posted it and shared it was actually trying to bring awareness, not make a threat,” police said as some viewed it as a threat to Nimitz High School, also in Irving ISD.

Parents from numerous schools throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area began calling police due to concerns regarding the social media hoax threat, Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves told the Star-Telegram.

The district sent out a notice telling parents that there were no known credible threats being made toward any schools or students in the area.

Shortly after the district notified parents of the hoax, Irving police received a tip regarding two male students who each had a handgun on their person at MacArthur High School.

The two students were not threatening anyone or the school with the weapons, according to police.

School resource officers and school administrators “responded accordingly” and put the school “on hold” for about 10 minutes, police said. Irving ISD officials notified parents about the students who were armed.

Police found and isolated the two students who were armed and conducted a search on each. One of the students is 15 years old. The other student is 16.

Police confirmed they both had guns and were each arrested for possessing a firearm in a prohibited place.

Police also said there were never any threats toward students or the campus and that the hoax threat was not connected to the two armed students.

The two male students were transported to a juvenile detention center in Dallas. Their names have not been released due to their age.

Other North Texas schools respond to threats

On Friday morning, Azle High School went on lockdown after a school employee received a phone call from someone claiming to be at the school with weapons, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department.

Police searched the school but did not find any danger. They’re investigating the source of the threat.

Officials with other North Texas school districts issued statements saying they’re aware of the unsubstantiated threats spreading across social media.

The Fort Worth school district said in a tweet Friday afternoon, “FWISD is aware of a concerning social media message initiated out of state and now circulating various District campuses today. District officials have taken action to address the concern with each affected campus and remain vigilant in an abundance of caution.

“Please know that the safety of all students is our top priority, and we work closely with authorities to ensure the necessary measures are taken. Remember that social media threats have serious consequences.”

Lake Worth ISD posted a similar statement.