2 ISP detectives named Law Enforcement Officers of the Year

Nov. 22—ANDERSON — Two detectives with the Indiana State Police Pendleton post have been named Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Madison County Prosecutor's office, announced the awards for the two ISP detectives Tuesday at the Anderson Rotary Club meeting at the Anderson Country Club.

The annual awards were started by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings in 2000 and have become an annual event.

ISP Detective Tony Klettheimer has been a state trooper for 27 years and a detective at the Pendleton post since 2010.

ISP Detective David Preston has been with the state police since 1995. He became a detective in 2016.

"These detectives work some of the most complicated, sensitive, and high-profile cases and they are always incredibly thorough and professional (in their) investigations," Hanna said. "I could fill a bookshelf in my office with the binders that they deliver containing their investigations."

Hanna said Klettheimer and Preston are some of the hardest-working police officers he has met.

"They're always asking great questions and routinely go the extra mile," he said.

The prosecutor's office also recognized three local officers with Honorable Mention awards.

Pendleton Officer Jerry Branson was recognized for the quantity and quality of the cases he files with the prosecutor's office.

Hanna said in the past year, Branson has filed more than 30 felony cases and 72 cases for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

"He's a proactive police officer who isn't afraid to get involved in situations and go the extra mile in the performance of his duties," Hanna said.

Anderson Police Department Detective Cora Garcia has been a member of the department since 2019 and a detective since September 2022.

"In only her first year as a detective, Cora led all detectives in Madison County in the number of felony cases charged by our office with a total of 36," Hanna said.

APD Detective Brett Webb has been a member of the department since 2007 and promoted to detective in September 2022.

Hanna said Webb is the first firearms liaison officer in Madison County and has been assigned to virtually all shots-fired and firearm cases in Anderson.

He said Webb has processed almost 200 firearms and submitted that information to the national database.

Hanna said in 2022, the prosecutor's office filed over 1,800 felony cases and 4,000 misdemeanor cases in Madison County.

He said the prosecutor's office has a conviction rate of more than 80% in trials and an overall conviction rate of 91%.

