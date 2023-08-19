2 Israelis killed in attack at car wash in occupied West Bank

Two Israelis were killed in a shooting attack near the flashpoint village of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two Israeli citizens were killed in a shooting attack at a car wash near the flashpoint Palestinian village of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Israeli military officials said.

Two civilians "were killed as the result of a suspected shooting attack carried out in the area of the town of Huwara," the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement. "IDF soldiers are pursuing the suspects and have set up blockades in the area."

The victims have been identified as father and son Silas Nigerker, 60, and Aviad Nir, 28.

Israeli media reported the pair were at a car wash when a gunman approached them and opened fire.

Israeli Ambulance Service paramedic Tomer Gussman told the Israeli website Ynet that "the two injured individuals were found inside a car wash facility, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds."

The paramedics tried to stabilize the victim, but they died at the scene.

"I send my condolences to the family of the two victims who were ruthlessly murdered," Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "Security forces are working tirelessly to bring the killer to justice."

Abdul Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for the Hamas militant group, praised what he called the "heroic shooting in Huwara," according to Ynet.

Huwara has become a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with frequent clashes between Palestinians and settlers from illegal Israeli settlements surrounding it.

In February, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Huwara, killed one resident, wounded four, and burned about 30 homes and 100 cars, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

That attack followed a shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of two Israelis in the settlement of Har Bracha.

After the earlier attack, hardline Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented during a conference that "Huwara needs to be wiped out, but the State of Israel needs to do it, most certainly not private citizens."

He afterwards apologized for the statement after sparking an international outcry.