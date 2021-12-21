2 Jackson police officers arrested in Flowood, charged with marijuana possession

Flowood police arrested a man and woman Friday for smoking marijuana in a park who they say are rookie Jackson Police Department officers.

Kenya Shardae McCarty and Darius Jamal Short were charged with marijuana possession and an open container violation, Flowood police officials said. They were given a court date for the charges.

Possession of 30 or less grams of marijuana is punishable by up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $3,000, according to state law.

According to a Flowood Police Department news release, officers responded to a call Friday about reports of two individuals smoking marijuana at the Nature Trail Park.

Officers found Short and McCarty sitting near the pond with a small amount of marijuana, officials said in the release. They also found a firearm at the bench. A second gun was recovered with open containers and marijuana paraphernalia.

The two are recent graduates of the Jackson Police Academy and are currently employed by Jackson police.

Jackson police spokesperson Sam Brown referred requests for comment about the officers to Jackson Police Chief James Davis. When reached Monday, Davis did not confirm whether McCarty and Short were placed on administrative leave.

Davis said whatever happened in Flowood did not occur while the officers were on duty.

"If an officer did something off duty, that's their personal life," he said.

