2 from Jacksonville arrested in connection with August triple homicide in Harvard Park

A person is consoled in the street as the Springfield Police Dept. investigate a homicide involving "multiple victims" in the 2500 block of South 10th Street in Springfield, Ill., Monday, August 9, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Two people from Jacksonville have been charged in connection with the Aug. 9 triple homicide in Springfield's Harvard Park neighborhood.

Kelton C. Galmore, 21, was arrested by Springfield Police working with U.S. marshals from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Jacksonville. Joseph W. Hembrough, 33, was already in custody in Morgan County Jail.

Each man was charged with three counts of first-degree murder Wednesday, state's attorney Dan Wright confirmed.

Galmore was arraigned in Sangamon County court and jailed in Springfield while Hembrough was in custody in Jacksonville. He was expected to be moved to Springfield.

Both have bonds of $5 million.

The victims, Savante English, 27, and Keyera Gant, 25, both of Springfield, and Bryant K. Williams, 27, of Houston, all died of multiple shotgun wounds at a residence in the 2500 block of South 10th Street.

English and Gant were cousins. English and Williams, a budding rapper who went by "BK Yola," were childhood friends in Springfield.

Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, described the crime scene at the time as “one of the most horrific scenes” he had ever seen in his 20 years at the coroner’s office.

Galmore and Hembrough would face 45 years to mandatory life behind bars on each count, served at 100% if convicted, according to Wright.

