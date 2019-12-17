2 Jacksonville, Florida, siblings vanished while playing in their front yard on Sunday

Jaxsonville Sheriff's Office

Siblings Braxton, 6, and Bri'ya Williams, 5, have been missing from their home in Jacksonville, Florida, since Sunday.

The siblings were last seen playing in their front yard around noon. Family reported them missing at 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference on Monday that they "have found nothing" so far, and have no persons of interest identified.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Two young siblings from Jacksonville, Florida, have been missing for two days, and police aren't any closer to finding them.

Braxton, 6, and Bri'ya Williams, 5, were last seen playing in the front yard of their mobile home on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

Their father Bryan was outside getting ready for a BBQ at the time, and noticed his kids had disappeared about 30 minutes later, First Coast News reported.

After searching for the pair for a little more than an hour, the family reported them missing around 1:30 p.m.

At a news conference on Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said searchers had "found nothing," News 4 Jax reported. He added that the parents were both home at the time and have been cooperative with investigators.

"We are working multiple scenarios," Williams said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Foul play could be a factor."

More than 250 people combed the neighborhood on Monday, including a nearby dense forest.

Williams said investigators have been "in heavy contact" with a couple of registered sex offenders who live in the mobile home park and within a few-mile radius.

According to News 4 Jax, 30 registered sex offenders and predators live in a 2-mile radius of the mobile home park.

A couple also spoke to First Coast News to detail a bizarre incident they noticed while walking by the mobile home park around the time the siblings went missing.

The couple said they saw a woman speeding out of the mobile home park with two kids in the backseat.

"The little boy that was on the left side of the car, he had his hands up on the window," the woman told the station."We didn't think anything about it, but then when police said they were last seen at 11:30 a.m., it kind of jogged our memory as to what we had saw."

Police said Braxton is on the autism spectrum but communicates with people.

It's unclear what top he was wearing when he went missing since the red sweater that was originally reported was found in the home. He is described as being 3-foot-4 and weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His sister was wearing a gray sweater with multicolored writing on the front and black leggings. She is described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

