2 Jacksonville officers arrested for battery after confrontation with inmate caught on video

Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officers were arrested for battery after investigators say they were involved with a physical confrontation with an inmate that was caught on video.

Undersheriff Nick Burgos said Wednesday the incident happened at the Duval County Jail on August 11. The following officers were charged with misdemeanor battery:

Micah Magwood – JSO is seeking to terminate

Olayemi Lipede – Was already on probation and has been terminated

The investigation began after JSO’s Integrity and Special Investigations Unit was notified about a criminal case against Lipede and Magwood that involved an allegation of battery inside the jail, Burgos said.

Investigation revealed that Lipede and Magwood were escorting an inmate in the jail and became involved in a physical confrontation during the escort.

Based on the inmate being handcuffed and showing no resistance that video footage provided, both officers were arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery, Burgos said.

JSO is coordinating with State Attorney’s Office and its investigation and, upon conclusion of the criminal investigation, will be seeking to terminate Magwood.

Lipede was on probation during that time and has already been terminated because of his probationary status for his arrest.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to obtain the officers’ mugshots, but we were told that the officers requested that their mugshots remain exempt from public release, per Florida State Statutes.

We also requested the video of the incident and JSO said the same Florida State Statute applies:

“Law enforcement agencies cannot confirm the existence or location of surveillance cameras or other safety measures. Therefore, surveillance video from within the Pre-Trial Detention Facility is exempt from public records laws as not to reveal the location of the cameras.”

