2 jail inmates charged with February 2022 killing of 17-year-old in Portsmouth

Two men have been charged in connection to the February 2022 killing of a 17-year-old boy in Portsmouth.

Officers responded about 7:13 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022 to the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, near the Portsmouth Sportsplex, following a report of two boys who had been shot. One of the boys was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but was treated, while the other — who has not been identified because he was a minor — died from his injuries, according to a news release from police.

A third man was also found with life-threatening injuries near Lansing Park. He was treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Cedric Rashad Davis Jr., 19, and D’Juan Raphael Jones Jr., 20, both have been charged with first-degree murder and eight other felonies each in connection to the teen’s death. Davis was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Davis and Jones were already in the Portsmouth City Jail on unrelated charges when police charged them with the killing.

The investigation is ongoing.

