2 jailed in Auglaize County, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail

Two Toledo women remain jailed on charges accusing them of trying to smuggle drugs or other contraband into the Auglaize County Correctional Center, the sheriff’s office said Thursday night.

Devon Henninger, 30, and Heather Bedford, 27, are being detained on single felony counts of drug trafficking.

The sheriff’s office was alerted about 8:36 a.m. Thursday about one of the two who tried to smuggling drugs or other contraband into the jail.

The Grand Lake Task Force was called to investigate the information and confirm the validity of the allegation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the information led investigators to believe that a vehicle would be coming to the vicinity of the sheriff’s office to meet an inmate and pass the drugs or contraband to that inmate, who would then try to bring the goods into the correctional center.

The inmate, who was not identified by name, was on a court ordered program that allowed the person to leave the correctional center daily.

When the suspect vehicle approached the sheriff’s office and the delivery was made, the task force, sheriff’s deputies and Wapakoneta police were able to detain everyone involved in the operation -- the inmate, Henninger and Bedford.

The contraband tested positive as methamphetamines, according to the sheriff’s office. No information was released about how much of the meth was located and seized.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.



