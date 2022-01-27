2 jailed on drug trafficking charges

Jan. 26—Two Decatur residents were in Morgan County Jail after local authorities seized more than 1.5 pounds of cocaine and other drugs during a traffic stop in Decatur on Tuesday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis Rosevelt Garth, 34, and Juanita Theresa Jones, 30, are charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of alphrazolam and possession of buprenorphine, both controlled substances.

The two suspects were apprehended at a traffic stop on Alabama 20 and Railroad Street and a search warrant was issued in the 1700 block of Dianne Street Southwest. Confiscated was 1.5 pounds of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, about eight ounces of marijuana, prescription drugs, two firearms and a large amount of cash.

Garth's bail was set at $754,500, while Jones had a bail of $104,500.

