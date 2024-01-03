2 January large-scale attack: 50 people affected in Kyiv

As of the morning of 3 January, 50 people are known to have been affected by the Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv on 2 January, with 2 people killed in the strikes.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "In total, 50 people were affected in Kyiv. Two people were killed. 57 individuals were saved, and 134 people were escorted to fresh air [out of burning buildings – ed.]."

Details: Residential buildings, warehouses, private cars, and car dealerships were affected in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of the city of Kyiv as a result of the Russian missile attack.

By the morning of 3 January, the fires in warehouse premises in the Podilskyi district, with a total area of 5,000 square metres, were extinguished in Kyiv.

The dismantling and cooling of structures continue.

Background:

On 29 December and 2 January, the Russians launched two large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

On the night and morning of 28-29 December, Russia launched the largest-scale air attack on Ukraine yet. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were targeted. In total, air defence managed to destroy 114 out of 158 Russian aerial targets over Ukraine. According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost every type of weaponry available at its disposal.

On the morning of 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 72 of which had been destroyed. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the Russians attacked civilian and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the capital.

As a result of the large-scale attack by the Russian Federation, two people were killed in Kyiv, two people were killed in Kyiv Oblast, and one person was killed in Kharkiv.

Support UP or become our patron!