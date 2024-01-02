2 January Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 130 injured, fires still being put out in Kyiv – photo
Five people have been killed and 130 others injured in Ukraine in a large-scale Russian attack on 2 January, with fires still being put out in the city of Kyiv.
Source: press service of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)
Quote: "A total of 5 people have been killed and 119 others injured in the attack on Ukraine so far."
Details: The emergency workers reported that the SES crews are continuing to respond to the blazes at two locations in Kyiv's Podilskyi district as of 16:00.
Efforts are also underway to remove the unsafe structures of a residential building in the city of Kharkiv.
The emergency workers noted that over 500 personnel and 111 pieces of equipment were involved as the Russian attack raged.
Updated: As of 17:00, the number of people injured across Ukraine increased to 127. The death toll has not changed.
Updated: As of 18:00, emergency workers reported 129 injured people. Response operations are underway in the cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv.
At 18:30, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported a total of 130 casualties across the country: 61 in Kharkiv Oblast, 52 in the city of Kyiv, 16 in Kyiv Oblast and 1 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Previously:
On 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted that the Russians attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the Ukrainian capital.
A large-scale Russian strike killed two people in the city of Kyiv, two people in Kyiv Oblast, and one civilian in the city of Kharkiv.
Background:
This is the second large-scale attack on Ukraine and the capital in particular in the last 5 days.
On the night and morning of 29 December, Russia carried out its largest airstrike against Ukraine. It targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities.
On the second day after the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 39 people had been killed. Later, the death toll increased. Twenty-eight people were killed in Kyiv alone.
Back then, the Russians launched 158 air targets to attack Ukraine, including drones and missiles of various types. Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 114 of them. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia used almost all types of weapons at its disposal.
Support UP or become our patron!