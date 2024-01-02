2 January Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 130 injured, fires still being put out in Kyiv – photo

Five people have been killed and 130 others injured in Ukraine in a large-scale Russian attack on 2 January, with fires still being put out in the city of Kyiv.

Source: press service of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "A total of 5 people have been killed and 119 others injured in the attack on Ukraine so far."

Details: The emergency workers reported that the SES crews are continuing to respond to the blazes at two locations in Kyiv's Podilskyi district as of 16:00.

Efforts are also underway to remove the unsafe structures of a residential building in the city of Kharkiv.

The emergency workers noted that over 500 personnel and 111 pieces of equipment were involved as the Russian attack raged.

Updated: As of 17:00, the number of people injured across Ukraine increased to 127. The death toll has not changed.

Updated: As of 18:00, emergency workers reported 129 injured people. Response operations are underway in the cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv.

At 18:30, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported a total of 130 casualties across the country: 61 in Kharkiv Oblast, 52 in the city of Kyiv, 16 in Kyiv Oblast and 1 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Previously:

On 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted that the Russians attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the Ukrainian capital.

A large-scale Russian strike killed two people in the city of Kyiv, two people in Kyiv Oblast, and one civilian in the city of Kharkiv.

Background:

