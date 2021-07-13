2 Jeannette men accused by police of shooting gun from back porch

Jul. 13—Two Jeannette men are accused by city police of repeatedly firing a gun outside a South 11th Street home earlier this month, according to court papers.

John Raymond Horne, 30, and Steven Paul Klingerman, 50, are charged with a weapons violation, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Horne, who is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond, has an additional weapons violation because he is the subject of a protection-from-abuse order that prohibits him from having a firearm, according to police.

Authorities said they were called to South 11th Street just after 11 p.m. July 3 for a report of Klingerman firing a gun in his backyard. A neighbor recorded video of the sound of numerous gunshots, police said.

Several shell casings were found lying on the ground outside Klingerman's house, according to court papers. He appeared intoxicated and initially denied firing a rifle police said they found loaded next to a door, but Horne told police they both were using it on the porch in a densely populated area.

Officers were called there again in the early morning hours of July 4 for a noise complaint and found at least 15 empty shell casings in the backyard, according to court papers.

Charges were filed against both men July 7 and Horne was arrested Thursday. He was denied bond by District Judge Joseph DeMarchis because of the danger to society, according to online court records.

A July 22 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. Horne was one of six people arrested in 2012 in connection with a string of arsons in Jeannette.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Klingerman.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .