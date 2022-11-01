2 New Jersey police officers shot; gunman at large, law enforcement sources say

Two police officers were shot while attempting to serve a warrant in Newark, New Jersey, a law enforcement source told CBS News. The shooter, who remains at large, fired a rifle from either the roof or a window of an apartment complex, the source said.

One officer was struck in the neck and the other in the leg, the source said. The two officers were being treated at a local hospital, and their injuries are not considered life threatening, CBS New York reported.

A SWAT team is currently at the scene, law enforcement told CBS News. The FBI is assisting in the investigation, sources told CBS New York.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. ET in an area roughly three miles form the center of the center.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that he was aware and "monitoring" the incident as it unfolds.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," he added. "We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

–Pat Milton contributed reporting.

