2 New Jersey police officers are in stable condition after being shot in Newark

Two police officers were shot while attempting to serve a warrant in Newark, New Jersey, a law enforcement source told CBS News. The shooter fired a rifle from either the roof or a window of an apartment complex, the source said.

One officer was struck in the neck and the other in the leg, the source said. The two officers are in stable condition at a local hospital.

The suspect is currently surrounded by law enforcement officials in a residential area of Newark. A SWAT team is at the scene, and the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

The area is on lockdown.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. ET in an area roughly three miles from the center of Newark, CBS New York reports.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that he was aware and "monitoring" the incident as it unfolds.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," he wrote. "We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

This is a developing story. Pat Milton contributed reporting.

