2 Jewish students at Cal Poly were victims of a hate crime, university says

Two Jewish students at Cal Poly were the victims of a hate crime on Sunday when someone yelled “Death to Israel” at them from a passing truck, the university said.

The incident happened one day after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing 1,300 people and igniting a war that left at least 1,400 Palestinians dead in retaliatory air strikes.

In response to the hate crime, the university issued a “timely warning bulletin” on Friday in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Act, which directs campus officials how to evaluate and respond to threats that can be considered serious or ongoing, Cal Poly said in the notice.

The university said a hate crime of intimidation occurred on Sunday, Oct. 8, between 12 and 1 p.m. at the crosswalk on Grand Avenue between the Yosemite and yakʔitʸutʸu residence halls.

As a truck passed two Jewish-identifying students, an unidentified male stuck his head out of the passenger side window and shouted “Death to Israel,” before the truck continued driving south on Grand Avenue.

The truck was described as black and of an unknown make and model with no distinguishing features.

Cal Poly said police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong called the incident “unacceptable and reprehensible” in a statement Friday apologizing for the university’s response to the terror attack on Israel.

“It sickens me that something like this would happen on our campus,” he said. “These acts of hate targeting valued members of our campus are unacceptable and reprehensible. I urge you all to look out for each other and keep each other close during this vulnerable and painful time for so many in our community.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Cal Poly Police Department at 805-756-2281 or email police@calpoly.edu.