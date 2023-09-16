2 Joplin residents indicted in mail-theft case

Sep. 15—A federal grand jury recently returned a nine-count indictment of a Joplin man and woman accused of conspiring to commit mail theft as well as bank and wire fraud.

Aaron M. Blake, 27, and Emily A. Sturgis, 30, are charged in the indictment handed up Aug. 29 in U.S. District Court in Springfield with committing the crimes from December 2022 to Jan. 26, 2023, when they were arrested by Jasper County sheriff's deputies.

The pair purportedly took checks, credit and debit cards, cash and documents containing personal identification information from residents' mailboxes in the Joplin area.

They stole some Pandora jewelry from one victim's mailbox and a Christmas card containing a $500 check from another mailbox, according to the indictment. Their thefts included not only credit cards directly taken from mailboxes and used to make purchases but also in one case a W-2 form that they used to apply for a credit card that they then later stole from the same victim's mailbox, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Blake and Sturgis also used the stolen personal information, such as bank account numbers, birth dates and Social Security numbers, to open other credit and bank accounts, the U.S. attorney's office said. They were at the time keeping much of the stolen mail at a motel room they were renting in Carthage, according to the indictment.

Deputies responding to a Jan. 26 call concerning the occupants of a blue sedan who were stealing mail and parcels from residences located the suspects at a convenience store in Carl Junction and arrested them.

Besides the two conspiracy counts that they face, they each are charged with three counts of bank fraud and three counts of possessing stolen mail, with Blake further charged with a count of aggravated identity theft.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.