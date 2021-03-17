2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial following $27M settlement

A judge on Wednesday dismissed two jurors who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death over concerns they had been tainted by the city’s announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.

  • Floyd's 2019 arrest at issue in ex-officer's trial

    Arguments over whether to allow evidence from a 2019 arrest of George Floyd into the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are highlighting a key battleground in the case. (March 16)

  • Ex-officer on trial for deadly arrest asks to show jury an earlier George Floyd arrest

    About a year before George Floyd was killed in a deadly arrest by Minneapolis police officers last May, he had a different encounter with police in which he also became distressed as an officer pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of a car. On Tuesday, a lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder charges for Floyd's death, asked the judge to allow the jury, which is still being selected, to see evidence of the earlier episode. In the May 6, 2019 arrest, a panicked Floyd swallowed several opioid pain-killer pills as police approached and was later treated at a hospital.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is mulling over whether to allow video from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • 2 seated jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial dismissed

    One of the dismissed jurors, a Hispanic man in his 20s, said the record $27 million settlement "kind of confirms opinions that I already have."

  • George Floyd death: If Derek Chauvin is acquitted, the three other cases could collapse

    The prosecution strategy is difficult. The cases against three officers rest on the Chauvin trial. A not-guilty verdict could produce cascading failure.

  • 2 jurors seated in the Derek Chauvin trial were removed after exposure to $27 million George Floyd settlement

    The number of jurors selected in the Derek Chauvin trial went from nine to seven on Wednesday. The court is looking for 12 jurors and two alternates.

  • Chauvin trial judge calls timing of settlement ‘unfortunate’

    [JUDGE PETER CAHILL] "I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much," The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the deadly arrest of George Floyd on Monday called the timing of the city's $27 million settlement with Floyd's family "unfortunate."[JUDGE PETER CAHILL] “You would agree that it's unfortunate, wouldn’t you?”[PROSECUTER, MATTHEW FRANK] “That it’s unfortunate?”[JUDGE PETER CAHILL] “That we have this reported all over the media when we’re in the midst of jury selection, as far as timing?”[PROSECUTER, MATTHEW FRANK] “It’s certainly not my preference, your honor. I don’t even know which way that cuts. If that cuts for us, if that cuts against us. Judge Peter Cahill added that he would soon recall the seven jurors seated last week to ask them if they had seen news of the settlement, which was announced on Friday, and whether it would affect their impartiality. Derek Chauvin, a white ex-cop, was caught on camera last summer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd, who is Black, cried out that he couldn't breathe. Before jury selection resumed Monday, Chauvin's lead lawyer said the timing of the settlement and its subsequent news coverage could imperil his client's right to a fair trial. [CHAUVIN DEFENSE ATTORNEY, ERIC NELSON] “by my count, this is the third highly prejudicial, and incredibly prejudicial, press leak or press release that has very suspicious timing to say the least, and has an incredible propensity to taint a jury pool.“ Chauvin's lawyer also asked the judge to again weigh moving the trial to a different county. Judge Cahill said he would consider it. Floyd's death ignited global protests against racism and police brutality. Chauvin and three other police officers were fired the day after the arrest.Floyd's family filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against Chauvin and the city of Minneapolis last year. The city held a widely viewed news conference with family members on Friday to announce the $27 million settlement, described by Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for Floyd's family, as one of the largest-ever settlements of its kind. The court is planning to have opening arguments commence on March 29. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

