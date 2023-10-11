2 jurors removed from Cantonment cold case murder trial. Why, and what it means for defendant:

Two jurors in a cold case murder trial had to be dismissed Tuesday, potentially increasing the odds of the case ending in a mistrial for a second time.

Gregory Malarik is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the 2001 shooting death of his wife, Sherri Malarik. Gregory Malarik wasn't charged in the death until 2020, when his then-girlfriend came forward with new information. After a four-day trial in 2022, the jury could not agree on a verdict and Circuit Judge John Simon declared a mistrial.

The state is retrying the case this week in front of a new jury, but just before the second day of Gregory Malarik's murder retrial began Tuesday, the circuit judge presiding over the case had to remove two jurors from the panel after they heard inadmissible information.

When entering the courthouse Tuesday morning, the jurors overheard court security personnel discussing the previous mistrial of the case in 2022.

Both Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea and defense attorney Chris Crawford agreed that the court should strike the two jurors.

"I agree that the first trial being a hung jury would have never come into evidence, and that's now something (the jurors) know outside of our proper procedure," Crawford said. "Long story short: there is no other option."

Florida law only requires 12 jurors to try a first-degree premeditated murder case, and Simon selected two alternates in case something like this were to occur. However, now that two jurors have been excused, Simon could be forced to declare a mistrial for the second time if one other juror is dismissed from the panel or is unable to attend due to accident or illness.

Evidence and testimony is currently scheduled to end Friday.

Why is Gregory Malarik accused of murder?

Prosecutors allege that Gregory Malarik was having an affair with a woman named Jennifer Spohn while Sherri traveled overseas in the military. Based on testimony from Spohn and several children in the household, prosecutors argue that Malarik killed Sherri to avoid going through a messy divorce.

Gregory's son and stepson, Gregory "Little Greg" Malarik and Jacob Malarik, respectively testified during the previous trial and used what they could remember to piece together a timeline of what happened Sept. 21, 2001.

Jacob told the prosecutor back in 2022 that he was in between the kitchen and the dining room when he last saw his mother.

"I just remember my mom walking by and saying nonchalantly, 'Hey, I'm going to go outside to talk to your dad,'" Jacob said. "And that was the last I saw of her."

They testified that Gregory followed Sherri to the backyard where they family van was parked and heard an audible "pop" sound similar to a firecracker. Afterward, "Little Greg" said the father returned to the house alone and immediately took a shower and changed clothes.

Afterward, Gregory allegedly drove the van to a nearby Winn-Dixie and caught a ride from the crime scene with Spohn. Sherri was later found dead inside the van.

Investigators did not have enough evidence to arrest Gregory until March 2020, when Spohn gave new information about the death during an interview in exchange for immunity.

Was Gregory Malarik searching for a missing shell casing?

During the proceedings on Tuesday, Gregory Malarik's son, "Little Greg," testified to his memory of what happened on Sept. 21, 2001, the last night the children saw Sherri alive.

"Little Greg's" testimony was similar to stepbrother Jacob Malarik's, saying he saw Sherri walk out the back door of their Cantonment home where Gregory and the family minivan were. He also testified his father gave him a metal detector as a birthday gift either in 2001 or 2002.

However, "Little Greg" testified his father used the metal detector in the backyard for an undisclosed amount of time, specifically in the area where the family minivan was parked.

"He was using it in front of the pole barn," he testified.

The minivan that Sherri was later found in was parked just in front of the pole barn, and that's the spot "Little Greg" testified that he saw his father using the metal detector and even digging.

During the first trial, Shea said it's possible Gregory was searching for a missing shell casing since law enforcement only found one in the van. However, the medical examiner testified that a shell casing fell out of Sherri's clothing prior to the autopsy.

In response, Crawford asked "Little Greg" if he received the metal detector in 2001, the same year Sherri died, or in 2002. He told Crawford he couldn't remember.

Did Sherri Malarik's niece hear the fatal gunshot Sept. 21, 2001?

Sherri's niece, Lisa Leake, was one of seven children in the Malarik house the night of the homicide, and she testified she heard a "pop" sound coming from outside after her aunt walked to the backyard.

"It sounded like a bottle rocket exploded," Leake told Shea.

During cross examination, Crawford asked Leake if she remembered her various law enforcement interviews in 2001, 2002 and 2008. Since 20 years have elapsed since Sherri's death, Leake said she couldn't remember details from the interviews.

Crawford asked why she never mentioned the "pop" sound to law enforcement in any of her previous interviews, showing her the transcript and asking her if that statement appeared in any of them. When he asked Leake if she mentioned the sound in any of the transcripts, she replied, "Apparently not."

