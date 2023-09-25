2 juveniles arrested for armed carjacking in Pittsburgh

Police say two juveniles were arrested for an armed carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Hill District early Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh police say they responded to the 2100 block of Webster Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a reported carjacking.

The female victim told police she was parked on the street when a group of seven to eight juvelines approached her. Two of them pointed firearms at her and forced her out of her Jeep Grand Cherokee. They threw her wallet from the window and drove away.

Around 4 a.m., McKeesport police located and pursued the stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended in a crash and the two juveniles inside the car were arrested. Pittsburgh police said two firearms were recovered.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

InTown Suites in Ross Township evacuated due to pesticide exposure Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City Tim McGraw adds 11 new dates to tour, including Pittsburgh stop VIDEO: 3 dead after crash in Fayette County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts