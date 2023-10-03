2 juveniles arrested in Olympia after party escalates to fight, threats made with gun

Two juvenile teens were arrested over the weekend for their alleged involvement in a fight and threats made with a gun, according to Olympia police.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Karen Frazier Road Southeast after the sounds of a large disturbance, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police arrived to find teenagers scattering in all directions, including into a nearby wooded area.

During the investigation, police learned a party had escalated into a fight following an argument, Lower said. That finally prompted one male teen to punch another in the neck.

A third male teen then pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill the teen who had thrown the punch.

The teen with the gun fled from the scene, but was later found in Yelm, Lower said. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The teen who had thrown the punch was booked on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

The homeowner who hosted the party is also facing potential charges because that person allegedly provided alcohol to minors, Lower said.

The potential charges have been referred to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.

Although there was a fight, no one was seriously injured, Lower said.