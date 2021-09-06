2 juveniles charged, 2 sought in car burglary

Sep. 5—MANCHESTER — Police arrested two juveniles and are seeking two others in connection with incidents that occurred early Saturday that involved a car break-in and fleeing from police in a stolen car and then on foot, police said.

The first incident was a burglary to a sport utility vehicle in the area of Pioneer Circle around 12:23 a.m. A witness had seen three males breaking into the SUV but they fled after the witness interrupted them, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene saw the fleeing vehicle — a white Mazda CX-9 — leaving the area at a high rate of speed, with the driver operating erratically on West Center Street with no lights on, police said. Officers didn't engage the driver in pursuit and the driver continued to head west, police said.

Just over 10 minutes later, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle — a white Mazda CX-9 — speeding through the parking lot of 150 Pine St., then strike a fence police said. A witness saw four juveniles flee the vehicle and run away, police said.

The witness described the four to police by what they were wearing — one had on a green sweatshirt, the other a gray sweatshirt, and two were dressed all in black, police said.

Police located the white Mazda CX-9 and found it had been stolen from a driveway on South Hawthorne Street overnight Thursday after it had been left unlocked with its keys inside, police said.

POLICE PURSUE JUVENILES

WHAT: Two juveniles were arrested early Saturday, two remain at large

WHERE: In Manchester following a vehicle break-in by some of the juveniles, erratic driving in a stolen car, engaging police in a foot pursuit

Inside the Mazda police found drug paraphernalia, a vehicle window punch, and a pocketknife that forms the shape of a firearm when closed, police said.

Officers flooded the area and on Center Street found two juveniles matching the description provided by the witness, police said. Police said they were two of the four who fled the Mazda, and upon determining this, one of the two juveniles police had in their sights then ran from the officers, police said.

Story continues

Officers pursued and took the juvenile into custody on West Center Street, police said. The other two juveniles remain at large and police are trying to identify them, police said.

The two who were taken into custody were charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and possession of burglary tools, police said. More charges related to drugs and drug paraphernalia were lodged against one of the juveniles, and an interfering with police charge was lodged against the other who engaged officers in the foot pursuit, police said.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding the identity of the two juveniles still at large is asked to call police at 860-645-5500.