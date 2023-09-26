2 juveniles charged with felony murder after drive-by shooting, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced two juveniles were arrested for felony murder after driving by a teenager and shooting him to death.

According to the GBI, Hakim Wellmaker, 17 of Barnesville, was shot Sunday evening.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man with a gunshot wound on Matthews Street in Barnesville.

When deputies and officers from the Barnesville Police Department arrived, they found Wellmaker shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Barnesville officers requested the GBI assist in their investigation.

The two juveniles were taken into custody on Sunday, the GBI did not identify them.

