2 juveniles charged for having gun at Central Cabarrus High School

Two juveniles are facing criminal charges after being caught with a gun on the campus at Central Cabarrus High School last week.

According to the Concord Police Department, investigators got a tip about a video on social media showing a student with a gun last Friday.

After an “extensive investigation,” police found the two juveniles, and they allegedly had the gun on school property and on a school bus. The juveniles haven’t been identified because of their age.

According to CPD, they’re both facing a felony charge for possession of weapons on a campus, and one of the juveniles is also being charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Police say the investigation is still open, and they’re working to see if any other students were involved.

