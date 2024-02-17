2 juveniles charged in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured, officials said Friday.

The juveniles were charged Thursday and are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division said in a statement.

Additional charges are expected as the police investigation continues, officials said.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, next to Union Station, where the parade had ended and the rally was held. Authorities said they believe a dispute among several people ended in gunfire and said there was no evidence of violent extremism or terrorism.

Popular radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed. Her family said her death was a “big loss.”

Her brother Beto Lopez said Lopez-Galvan “was a lot more than just a number.”

“She was a very wholesome, very caring, very loving individual,” he said on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

Police said that the other 22 victims ranged in age from 8 to 47 and that at least half were under the age of 16.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com