2 juveniles charged after stolen vehicle chase

Several juveniles were detained and two were charged after a chase involving a reported stolen vehicle in Greene County.

Early on Dec. 29, there were reports of shots fired in the area of Coddington Avenue and S. Detroit Street in Xenia. When Xenia police got to the scene, a suspicious vehicle drove off from the scene and Greene County deputies were alerted, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 2 killed, including 8-year-old Ohio boy, in New Year’s Eve crash in Florida

A deputy found the vehicle going east on US 35 at “a high rate of speed.”

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, which was determined to be stolen from Springfield.

During a chase, stop sticks were used to stop the vehicle.

Five juveniles who were in the vehicle were detained. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that two of the five have been charged. We’re working to learn more about the charges they’re facing

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.