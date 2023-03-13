2 juveniles charged after woman found shot in the face, Atlanta police say

A woman is recovering after being shot in the face Sunday.

Atlanta police said on Sunday at 6:04 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Mayland Ave SW in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the face.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she remains stable.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to police, two juveniles were charged concerning this incident. It is unclear what their charges are.

The identities of the woman and two juveniles have not been released. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: