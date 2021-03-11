2 juveniles in custody after threat to Maple school

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.


Mar. 11—Two 12-year-old boys are in custody of the Douglas County Juvenile Intake authorities Wednesday night after an investigation into threats made to Northwestern Middle School in Maple.

The boys were allegedly overheard making detailed and specific plans to "shoot up" the school and were targeting a specific individual, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was notified of the threats late Tuesday night and the investigation continued into Wednesday, leading to the detention of the boys.

The sheriff's office "believes there is no further imminent threat" to any of the Maple School District Schools stemming from the incident, the release said. However, extra patrols will be staffed Thursday and Friday.

