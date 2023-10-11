2 juveniles detained after attempted armed robbery Tuesday in Adrian

ADRIAN — Two juvenile suspects who the Adrian Police Department said attempted to rob a party store Tuesday afternoon were pursued and eventually detained by law enforcement.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., Adrian police said they were dispatched to an armed robbery at West Pointe Party Store, 1551 W. Maumee St. It was reported that two males entered the store and one produced a knife. The clerk, according to a news release, called another employee for help and that’s when the suspects fled the store. Both suspects then ran north through the neighborhood.

An arriving officer observed two males fitting the description of the suspects on Cherry Drive in Adrian Township, the release said. Officers pursued the suspects on foot. One suspect was detained, and additional officers set up a perimeter in the area.

“A K9 unit from the Lenawee County Sheriff Department arrived and after a short track, the second suspect was taken into custody,” the release said.

"No one was injured during this incident, no property was stolen, and there is no immediate threat to public safety in regards to this incident," police said in the release.

Assisting the Adrian Police Department were the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Madison Township Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Lenawee County Drone Team.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: 2 juveniles detained after attempted armed robbery Oct. 10 in Adrian