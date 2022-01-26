2 juveniles detained after estimated $25,000 in damages at Lawrence church

Jan. 26—Two juveniles have been detained after vandalism at a Lawrence County church that could reach $25,000 in damages, authorities and church officials said.

Lawrence County sheriff's Chief Deputy Brian Covington said two males ages 13 and 15 broke into the New Antioch Church of Christ on Lawrence County 217 south of Hillsboro about 2 a.m. Friday and damaged the building's interior, breaking at least six windows and three doors.

"The church had security video surveillance that was key to finding the suspects," Covington said. "Investigators working with Lawrence County school resource officers were able to use video evidence obtained from the church to match up with a list of names provided by tips to identify the juveniles."

Church member Kyle Pankey, who also is a county commissioner, said he projected the damage at $25,000 partly because cleanup will be extensive and costly.

"They discharged two dry powder fire extinguishers and the dust went everywhere," he said. "There were some large 70-inch TVs and laptops that were not taken. Bookcases were knocked over, but most importantly, no one was hurt, and it could have been a lot worse."

Covington said a wheelchair is the largest item believed to have been stolen from the church.

"The juveniles have been identified, detained, brought in for questioning and turned over to the juvenile probation office," he said. "They'll likely go to juvenile court, the Department of Youth Services or they could be released to their parents. ... The kids didn't say why they did it. They left their house walking and decided to break into the church."

Church minister Bill Becker said the congregation was able to hold service on Sunday and it is in the process of cleaning up and repairing the damage.

"Our spirit is good, and the community has been responsive," Becker said. "We're looking at full services again fairly soon, as early as next week."

Covington said he has seen an uptick in crime involving juveniles in recent months, but he is not sure if it is related to COVID and decreased in-class instruction in public schools.

"I have no idea why the juvenile crime is up," he said.

Sheriff Max Sanders Sr. said parents are responsible for monitoring their children's activities.

"Parents need to keep up with their kids and keep them off the streets and out of trouble," he said. "They ought to know where their kids are at 2 in the morning."

He said the Hillsboro community provided a number of tips that helped solve the case.

"We're always appreciative when the public comes forward with some information that might help solve cases."

