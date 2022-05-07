2 juveniles found with assault-style pistol after police pursuit from Bloomington ends in Eagan

A juvenile male and juvenile female were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, fleeing police in a vehicle and illegal possession of an assault rifle-style pistol.

According to a Bloomington police press release at 7 p.m. Thursday, the pair led police on a pursuit after officers suspected they might be involved in shooting a gun at a Bloomington residence.

The pursuit ended in Eagan when the pair crashed into another vehicle on southbound Minnesota 77 at the Cliff Road exit. Both youths were taken into custody. Authorities found a loaded .223-caliber AR-style pistol with a mesh bag attached to the firearm to collect shell casings.

Investigators are also looking at whether the pair are connected to an attempted robbery at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Old Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.

