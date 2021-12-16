2 juveniles with guns now charged with pair of Rock Hill armed robberies, police say

A pair of teenagers are charged with two armed robberies in Rock Hill that happened Wednesday, police said.

Both teens, age 15, are charged with two counts of armed robbery and are in the custody of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The teens are charged as juveniles. Their names were not released because of their ages.

The teens showed guns and magazines of bullets in the robberies that happened near Interstate 77, Cherry Road and Celanese Road in northern Rock Hill, Chavis said.

In the first incident around 4:45 p.m., a teen who had just gotten off the school bus on Riverview Road was robbed of his COVID-19 safety mask by the teens, according to police.

Officers were talking to the victim and a witness when a second victim flagged down police to report another nearby robbery, Chavis said.

In the second incident around 6:45 p.m. on Heather Square, an adult male victim told police he was robbed of cash by both armed suspects before he was hit in the head with a gun, Chavis said.

Officers found both suspects Wednesday night at an apartment on Riverview Road, Chavis said. Police seized a handgun, ammunition, and items from the robberies, Chavis said.

Because of their ages, the teens face felony charges in South Carolina Family Court in York County, according to police and court records. It remains unclear when the teens will have a first court appearance.