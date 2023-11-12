2 juveniles critically injured in shooting at Nashville apartment complex, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex that left two juveniles critically injured in the Bellshire area.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at the Skyline Village Apartments in the 3200 block of Creekwood Drive on Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to Metro police, officers were sent to the apartment complex to respond to reports of two juveniles who were struck by gunfire.

Authorities reported that the two juveniles were inside their apartment when the shooting occurred. The gunfire is believed to have come from outside the apartment, police said.

Both juveniles sustained critical injuries and were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

No suspects are in custody, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

