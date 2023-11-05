2 juveniles injured in single-vehicle crash in Augusta

Nov. 5—Two juveniles were injured Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta, near the entrance to the Hatch Hill Solid Waste Facility, according to officials.

Sgt. Desmond Nutter of the Augusta Police Department said the juveniles were traveling in a vehicle at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of South Belfast Avenue and Hatch Hill Road when their vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The Police Department's Facebook page reported South Belfast Avenue was closed at about 2:30 p.m. and motorists were instructed to seek an alternate route.

The two occupants suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, Nutter said.

Many motorists stopped to offer assistance, which prompted others to conclude several vehicles had been involved in the crash.

The Police Department's Facebook page reported the road was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.