2 juveniles take officers from two states on 100+ mph chase across SC state line and back

Two people are in custody after a Thursday morning police chase from South Carolina into North Carolina and back to Rock Hill that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and involved a vehicle reported stolen, officials said.

No one was hurt in the pursuit after two people in the Kia Sportage were apprehended before noon off Workman Street in eastern Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The two persons are believed to be juveniles, Faris said. Charges they’ll face haven’t been released.

The car went north on Interstate 77 into Charlotte, before turning around and heading back to South Carolina on I-77, Faris said. Speeds reached 110-115 MPH on I-77, Faris said.

The pursuit by deputies started off close to Dave Lyle Boulevard outside the Rock Hill city limits, Faris said. The vehicle went north on I-77 across the North Carolina state line before returning south. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helicopter tracked the vehicle from the air, Faris said.

Police used Stop Sticks, which are used to puncture tires, Faris said. Rock Hill Police Department officers assisted, said Faris and Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

The vehicle stopped on Workman Street inside the Rock Hill city limits, Faris said. The two occupants ran on foot but were caught, he said.

The terminus of the chase was reported by WSOC-TV with an image from its helicopter. The vehicle was against a fence, WSOC reported.

The identities of the two people deputies say were in the vehicle have not been released.