2 juveniles questioned after Pampa police clear possible school bomb threat

According to reports, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at about 3:35 p.m., the Pampa Police Department received a call on a possible bomb threat to a local school campus. The call originated from a website where crimes are reported.

The campus in question was searched and cleared by law enforcement with the assistance of Pampa ISD personnel.

The Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division promptly started an investigation in the matter, leading to two juveniles being taken into custody for questioning. The juveniles were later released to their parents, pending search warrants being issued for their electronic devices.

The school campus was reopened and deemed safe before 5 p.m. that day.

The City of Pampa made this statement on their Facebook page: “Making a false threat of this nature is a crime. While some may see it as a joke, rest assured the Pampa Police Department and Law Enforcement in Gray County do not. These cases will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. As always, the safety of our schools, students, and staff are top priority to our agency. There is no further information on the investigation at this time.”

The Pampa Police Department would like to thank the PISD staff and the Gray County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in handling the incident.

The investigation is still on going.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Pampa police investigate school bomb threat; 2 juveniles questioned