2 juveniles shot in Charlotte late Saturday, CMPD says

Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, CMPD said in a tweet shortly after midnight. The area is largely non-residential, with businesses, a house of worship and hotels in the vicinity. WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported witnesses said the shooting happened during a party.

The two juveniles were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital around 11 p.m., MEDIC confirmed.

No other information was released, and investigators have not yet identified a suspect.