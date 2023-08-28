2 juveniles shot at DeKalb County home, investigation underway, police say

A shooting investigation is underway in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News at 2:35 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Leicester Way SE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles who had been shot.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: