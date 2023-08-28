2 juveniles shot at DeKalb County home, investigation underway, police say
A shooting investigation is underway in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News at 2:35 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Leicester Way SE.
When officers arrived, they found two juveniles who had been shot.
The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.
Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
