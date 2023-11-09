2 juveniles shot at Hickory apartments, police say

Two juvenile males were shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Hickory, police said.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old dies after 3 shot in Hickory; upgraded to murder investigation

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Ridge apartments of First Street Southeast.

One of the shooting victims was airlifted and is in critical condition.

No further information has been released.

Breaking Hickory- police are on the scene of a double shooting at the Waverly Ridge apartments. Channel 9 has confirmed one person has been airlifted to the hospital. Watch channel 9 for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/BeJLarTZZK — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.











