2 juveniles shot at Hickory apartments, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
Two juvenile males were shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Hickory, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Ridge apartments of First Street Southeast.

One of the shooting victims was airlifted and is in critical condition.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.




