2 juveniles shot, killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, police say

CHARLOTTE — Two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened just after 9:15 a.m. near an apartment complex on Merlane Drive just off West Sugar Creek Road.

MEDIC says they took two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 10:45 a.m., investigators said the two victims had died at the hospital.

Police told Channel 9 the people involved in the shooting were young.

Authorities are trying to determine if the shooter was one of the people who died.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The public is not in danger at this time, CMPD said.

This is a developing story.