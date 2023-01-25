2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating after two male juveniles were shot in the city Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Susquehanna Street around 11:16 p.m. for Shotspotter alert of 14 rounds, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

They found two males with gunshot wounds to their legs in the 7400 block of Tioga Street, Homewood.

They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

