2 juveniles in stolen car taken into custody in Brentwood

Two juveniles were taken into custody after they were found in a stolen car Wednesday.

Brentwood police said they were alerted about a vehicle that was recently stolen from Whitehall Borough.

The car was found in the Sankey Avenue lot in Brentwood, police said.

The two occupants were taken into custody without incident and turned over to Whitehall police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts