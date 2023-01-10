2 juveniles taken into custody in connection to stolen Kia in Trotwood

Two juveniles were taken into custody after witnesses told police they saw them running from a stolen Kia in Trotwood.

Around 4:30 p.m. crews received a call that a Kia was driving recklessly in the 4000 block of Hickory Drive, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Two juveniles were said to have run from the Kia and through a wooded area, dispatch notes indicate.

The two were taken into custody by Trotwood officers in the area of Biddison Avenue.

We are working to learn the charges the two face and where the car was stolen from.

We will update this story as we receive new information.