2 KC restaurants temporarily shut down for health code. 1 had leaking ‘brown liquid’

The Kansas City Health Department shut down two restaurants, but both reopened this week after a few days.

Domino’s at 531 Grand Blvd. was forced to close Nov. 9 after health inspectors observed a “dark brown liquid” leaking from the ceiling onto the food shelves underneath, according to a report from the department.

The pizza restaurant reopened Tuesday after health officials followed up and noted no health code violations.

Domino’s could not be reached for comment. An employee told The Star on Wednesday that the apartments above had flooded. (The restaurant lies beneath the 531 Grand Apartments in the River Market.)

Curry in a Hurry at 1103 Grand Blvd. was forced to close Tuesday after inspectors found a variety of violations.

At the Indian restaurant, an inspector noted that a cooler was above 41 degrees, which is above food-safe temperature, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The back area, with several compartment sinks, was noted to be in a state of “disrepair,” according to the report, and one of the employees did not have a food handler’s permit.

Its owner could not be reached for comment.

The restaurant reopened Thursday after a follow-up inspection.