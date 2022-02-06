2 Kentucky residents dead after man shot wife, then himself, sheriff’s office says

A husband and wife were found dead in western Kentucky Sunday morning after a man shot his wife and then himself, according to the Warren County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call early Sunday from a man in Bowling Green who said he’d just shot his wife. When police arrived, they found the husband and wife both dead from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believed the husband’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, according to the sheriff’s office.

Names of the husband and wife were being withheld until family members were notified, according to the sheriff’s office.