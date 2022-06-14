2 kids arrested on charges of vandalizing Safety Harbor fountain, mayor says

SAFETY HARBOR — Two children have been arrested on charges that they vandalized the Safety Harbor Marina Park Fountain in April, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Joe Ayoub.

The juveniles were arrested on felony charges because the damage they are accused of causing exceeded $1,000, Ayoub wrote. The Times reported in April that concrete caps decorating the fountain’s edge were removed and thrown into the fountain; there was also damage to lighting fixtures and pipes.

One of the children is charged in the case, according to Ayoub. The other was selected for a diversion program because they cooperated with police and did not have a criminal history. Two more kids who were at the scene and did not participate in the vandalization or try to stop it were referred to the state attorney.

Parents of the juveniles have been notified that some form of restitution will be required. The city will hire a contractor to fix the fountain soon.